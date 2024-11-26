NIA launches probe into 3 Manipur violence cases

Guwahati, Non 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a thorough investigation into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur.

The move comes in the wake of a directive by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book.

Notably, the investigation agency had re-registered three cases afresh on November 13, 2024, after the home ministry decided to hand over the investigation to the agency considering the gravity of the offences, amid escalating violence in the strife-torn state and with a view to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks.

In the first case, the FIR of which was lodged at Borobekra police station in Jiribam on November 11, 2024, several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra.

Subsequently, unknown militants had also abducted and murdered six persons, including three women and three children.

The case has been re-registered by NIA as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The second case, in which the NIA has initiated a probe, is connected with the November 11 attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam, by armed militants (original FIR number 30(11) registered at Borobekra police station).

A CRPF constable had sustained bullet injuries in the attack and had to be evacuated to Silchar for medical treatment.

During a search by security forces and the police team, bodies of unidentified armed militants, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered from the vicinity of the attack.

NIA has re-registered the case as RC-14/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The third case relates to the rape and murder of a woman at Jiribram by fully armed militants on November 7, 2024.

While the case was originally registered as FIR number 80(11)2024 at Jiribam police station on November 8, 2024, NIA re-registered the case as RC-13/2024/NIA/IMP under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Arms Act, 1959, and UA(P) Act.

“The NIA teams had visited the spots on November 21 and 22, 2024 and initiated the probe. The process of handing over the case documents from local police to NIA is currently underway,” an official statement said on Tuesday.