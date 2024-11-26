Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Constitution Day with a solemn and inspiring ceremony held in the Durbar Hall here. The Governor C.H. Vijayashankar, presided over the event as the Chief Guest, joined by distinguished dignitaries, government officials, educators, and students.

In his address, the Governor spoke about the enduring relevance of the Constitution, emphasizing its adaptability to changing times while remaining steadfast in its commitment to the rights and responsibilities of every citizen.

He urged the youth to study the Constitution closely and take pride in the values it enshrines by stating that The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is a guiding light for building a progressive, inclusive, and resilient nation.

The celebration at Raj Bhavan was a tribute to this milestone, renewing the collective resolve to uphold the Constitution’s principles in shaping a stronger and more prosperous India.