Tuesday, November 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 26:  The hawkers in Shillong will be relocated to designated vending spaces in the Khyndai Lad (Police Bazar) and Civil Hospital areas in the city.

The Urban Affairs Department of Meghalaya Government is expected to notify the designated vending zones and communicate the information to the eligible hawkers at the earliest.

Following this, hawkers will be given 30 days to relocate after the issuance of certificates, as per the scheme. The Town Vending Committee (TVC) is in constant communication with the hawkers’ association and is taking every step to ensure this relocation is implemented in an orderly manner. The approved street vending plan will be placed in the public domain shortly.

It may be mentioned that in a recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) PIL/MLHC010011392021, the High Court of Meghalaya directed the Urban Affairs Department to constitute a committee comprising authorities and identify vending spaces for street vendors.

Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, along with the Tourism minister, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister as well as representatives from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Home Department, Urban Affairs Department, Public Works Department, and other important departments and stakeholders, took the decision on relocation of street hawkers.

 

Previous article
Bangladeshi cyber criminals target ISKCON’s spiritual media platforms after arrest of Hindu priest
Next article
Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Constitution Day with a solemn and inspiring ceremony held...
Environment

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a series of ‘Rhino Goes to School’ programmes organised in...
NATIONAL

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore online trading scam in Assam have been granted default...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi cyber criminals target ISKCON’s spiritual media platforms after arrest of Hindu priest

Dhaka, Nov 26: Hours after the Bangladeshi authorities arrested and sent Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge