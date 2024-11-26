Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

Shillong, Nov 26: The hawkers in Shillong will be relocated to designated vending spaces in the Khyndai Lad (Police Bazar) and Civil Hospital areas in the city.

The Urban Affairs Department of Meghalaya Government is expected to notify the designated vending zones and communicate the information to the eligible hawkers at the earliest.

Following this, hawkers will be given 30 days to relocate after the issuance of certificates, as per the scheme. The Town Vending Committee (TVC) is in constant communication with the hawkers’ association and is taking every step to ensure this relocation is implemented in an orderly manner. The approved street vending plan will be placed in the public domain shortly.

It may be mentioned that in a recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) PIL/MLHC010011392021, the High Court of Meghalaya directed the Urban Affairs Department to constitute a committee comprising authorities and identify vending spaces for street vendors.

Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, along with the Tourism minister, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister as well as representatives from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Home Department, Urban Affairs Department, Public Works Department, and other important departments and stakeholders, took the decision on relocation of street hawkers.