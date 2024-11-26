Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore online trading scam in Assam have been granted default bail by Gauhati High Court after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly could not file charges within the stipulated 90-day period.

According to reports, among those granted bail are Sapnanil Das (in connection with case number 934/2024 registered at Dispur police station; Jiten Deka (associated with case number 184/2024 registered at Azara, who was earlier granted interim bail on medical grounds); Abhijit Chanda, Bishal Phukan and Tapan Bora alias Tarkik Bora (all linked to case number 352/2024 registered in Dibrugarh).

Default bail, granted under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, mandates the release of an accused person if the investigating agency does not file charges within the prescribed time frame.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail applications of prime accused Sumi Borah and three other accused, Sanjib Deka, Chandan Nath and Subhanjyoti Kurmi.

The bail application of the accused Sumi Borah, in connection with CBI case number (RC 221/2024/E0017), was rejected by the Special Judge for CBI Cases of Guwahati on November 19, 2024.

Notably, the CBI is investigating 41 registered cases of the multi-crore online stock trading scam in Assam. The Assam government had earlier requested the Centre to formally hand over the cases to the investigation agency.