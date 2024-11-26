Tuesday, November 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam online trading scam: HC grants bail to five accused

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 26: Five persons accused in the multi-crore online trading scam in Assam have been granted default bail by Gauhati High Court after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly could not file charges within the stipulated 90-day period.

According to reports, among those granted bail are Sapnanil Das (in connection with case number 934/2024 registered at Dispur police station; Jiten Deka (associated with case number 184/2024 registered at Azara, who was earlier granted interim bail on medical grounds); Abhijit Chanda, Bishal Phukan and Tapan Bora alias Tarkik Bora (all linked to case number 352/2024 registered in Dibrugarh).

Default bail, granted under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, mandates the release of an accused person if the investigating agency does not file charges within the prescribed time frame.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail applications of prime accused Sumi Borah and three other accused, Sanjib Deka, Chandan Nath and Subhanjyoti Kurmi.

The bail application of the accused Sumi Borah, in connection with CBI case number (RC 221/2024/E0017), was rejected by the Special Judge for CBI Cases of Guwahati on November 19, 2024.

Notably, the CBI is investigating 41 registered cases of the multi-crore online stock trading scam in Assam. The Assam government had earlier requested the Centre to formally hand over the cases to the investigation agency.

Previous article
Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon
Next article
Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Constitution Day with a solemn and inspiring ceremony held...
Environment

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a series of ‘Rhino Goes to School’ programmes organised in...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

Shillong, Nov 26:  The hawkers in Shillong will be relocated to designated vending spaces in the Khyndai Lad...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi cyber criminals target ISKCON’s spiritual media platforms after arrest of Hindu priest

Dhaka, Nov 26: Hours after the Bangladeshi authorities arrested and sent Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26:  The hawkers in Shillong will be...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Governor urges youth to study constitution closely

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26: Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th...

Over 1700 students attend “Rhino Goes to School” near Pobitora WLS in Assam

Environment 0
Guwahati, Nov 26: Over 1700 school students attended a...

Shillong hawkers to be allotted designated spaces soon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 26:  The hawkers in Shillong will be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge