MEGHALAYA

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Hills Festival is all set to return on December 6-7 at the picturesque Umiam Lake.
Supported by Meghalaya Tourism, the festival promises a vibrant mix of music, art, food and adventure, catering to audiences of all ages.
Renowned for being family and pet-friendly, the festival offers diverse experiences for music lovers, food enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike.
The artist line-up includes rapper Yashraj, Melbourne-based guitarist Ro Han from I Built The Sky, Khasi folk band Mookhuri, and international performers such as Tiana Khasi, Lis and Robu.
Alongside these acts, local talent and experimental genres will also take centre stage.
The festival will feature performances on two stages, namely Hills Live Stage—featuring acoustic, folk, and band performances against the tranquil backdrop of Umiam Lake— and Electric Hills Stage—a hub for high-energy beats and experimental sounds, perfect for late-night celebrations.
Additionally, the festival will also feature The Forage Aisle, led by Chef Nambie Jessica Marak and Team Roma Eatery, offering innovative dishes inspired by Meghalaya’s wild edibles. Further, Sunrise Hillsfeat will feature over 20 local food entrepreneurs, showcasing traditional meals and delicacies that reflect the state’s culinary heritage.

 

Tura MP picks holes in scholarship process, seeks immediate reforms
KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has impressed on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP picks holes in scholarship process, seeks immediate reforms

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Tuesday raised concerns over persistent scholarship-related issues in Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

EJH court convicts man in POCSO case

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The Special Judge of the POCSO Court, East Jaintia Hills, has convicted Henry, alias Jen...

