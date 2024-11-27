Wednesday, November 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has impressed on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to prevent Garos from holding the position of Rangbah Shnong in the villages under Raid Marwet of Hima Mylliem.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with KHADC Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N. Syiem, on Tuesday, KHNAM working president, Thomas Passah, claimed that Garos currently hold the position of Rangbah Shnong in several villages in Raid Marwet, including Maikholi, Pillangkata A, Iongkhuli, Mawiong, Gambalbari, Jyrmang, Jolsyiem, Rangsakona, Chibra, Nongspung A, and Nongspung C.
To back his appeal to the KHADC, Passah referred to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Electors and Rangbah Shnong of Mylliem Syiemship) Act, 2007, which stipulates that only Khasis can hold the position of Rangbah Shnong.
He also exhorted the KHADC to take legal action against self-styled Garo Rangbah Shnongs in the border villages under Raid Marwet.
During the meeting, the KHADC Deputy CEM had pointed that several villages under Raid Marwet do not have Khasi population.
To this, the KHNAM suggested that the KHADC appoint a Myntri to function as the Rangbah Shnong in such villages.
Passah also informed that the KHNAM has requested the KHADC to seek a report from Hima Mylliem regarding land transactions in Raid Marwet over the past five years.

 

