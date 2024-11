Guwahati, Nov 27: Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Principal Chief Security Officer of NF Railway died in a tragic accident. Choudhary was swept away by the strong river current while visiting Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday last. His body was recovered today around 20 kms downstream after an intensive search operation lasting 4 days. Senior officers of N.F.Railway have reached the location.