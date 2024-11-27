Arunachal tourism’s vision is to place state as premier global destination: CM Khandu

Guwahati, Nov 27: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the future vision for Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism is to position the state as a premier global destination that celebrates its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Assam’s Kaziranga, the Chief Minister hailed the event as of the utmost significance in strengthening the tourism ecosystem of the northeast by connecting stakeholders, promoting partnerships, and providing visibility to the region’s unique offerings.

Such events, he said, foster unity and collaboration among northeastern states to promote the region as a cohesive destination. Talking about Arunachal tourism, Khandu said that the state government is emphasising sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

“We aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and develop iconic treks, trails, and festivals that attract domestic and international travellers. By empowering local communities through initiatives like homestays and skill development, and leveraging its diverse ecosystems, Arunachal Pradesh aspires to become a model for responsible tourism.

“The vision is not just to boost tourism numbers but to create a lasting impact that benefits the economy, preserves cultural identity, and safeguards the environment for future generations,” the Chief Minister said. Mentioning that Arunachal Pradesh shares three international borders — 440 km with Myanmar, 1,080 km with Tibet and 160 km with Bhutan, Khandu said that considering the state’s sparse population and strategic location, the Indian Army is its biggest partner in developing tourism.

“Under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) launched by the Union Home Ministry to develop border villages, we are partnering with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to develop our border villages in boosting sustainable tourism,” he said. Khandu added that Arunachal Pradesh offers unparalleled opportunities for adventure enthusiasts — from trekking in pristine landscapes to rafting in untamed rivers.

“We remain committed to our efforts in promoting sustainable tourism, empowering local communities, and fostering a responsible tourism ecosystem,” he said. The Chief Minister said that in the last 10 years, the average tourist footfall was recorded at 205 per cent increase, which proves that the state has grown leaps and bounds in the tourism sector.

He called upon all stakeholders like tour operators, investors, and influencers to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s potential and partner in developing innovative tourism ventures and assured them of the state’s commitment to providing a supportive environment for sustainable tourism initiatives.

While saying that Arunachal Pradesh is hosting the 16th Annual Conference of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) at Tawang from December 3 to 8, Khandu invited adventure tour operators to attend the same. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 4-day ITM while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tourism Ministers of northeastern states were also present at the inaugural function.

