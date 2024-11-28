Assembly panel chief says Smart City projects on track

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: After an inspection of key projects under the Shillong Smart City Project by the Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, its Chairman Mayralborn Syiem expressed satisfaction with the progress while acknowledging challenges such as relocating utilities and shopkeepers. He emphasised that the projects are on track to deliver the benefits to the people of Shillong.

He noted the advanced stage of the Polo project and expressed optimism about its timely completion. Similarly, he highlighted initiatives at Laitumkhrah and Motphran, which aim to ease traffic congestion and improve parking facilities. Syiem assured that a detailed report, outlining findings and recommendations, would be submitted in due course.

The inspection team included MLAs Adelbert Nongrum (North Shillong), Remington Gabil Momin (Rambrai-Jyrngam), Wailadmiki Shylla (Jowai), and Miani D Shira (Ampati), along with officials from the Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat, Urban Affairs department, and PWD (Roads).

During the inspection, the committee reviewed the redevelopment of the municipal market in Laitumkhrah, being constructed at a cost of Rs 28.84 crore, and the development of smart roads across the city, designed to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion.

The team also visited the site of the Mawkhar Office-cum-Automated Multi-level Car Parking facility, a project aimed at addressing Shillong’s parking challenges. Another key project reviewed was the Rs 100.33-crore Commercial Complex at Polo, expected to significantly boost the city’s economic activities.

At Police Bazar, the committee assessed the Rs 211 crore Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, a landmark project envisioned to promote tourism and cultural exchanges.

The inspection concluded with visits to rainwater harvesting system sites being developed across the city to improve water management.