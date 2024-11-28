Govt wants to stabilise situation at NEHU: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Amidst the ongoing turmoil at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the government seeks to stabilize the situation in the institution.

He clarified that the state government usually refrains from intervening in matters related to NEHU, as it is a Central university. However, he added that the state steps in only when specifically requested.

“When the issue arose, various stakeholders and channels urged me to approach Delhi. Following these discussions with the Union Minister, an inquiry has now been instituted,” Sangma said.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to restoring stability at the university to ensure that the lives and careers of students remain unaffected.

It is pertinent to note here that the two-member central probe committee has completed its inquiry into the allegations of irregularities against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Teachers, students and non-teaching staff of NEHU are anxiously waiting for the report, which is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Education on November 29. The findings of the report are likely to decide the future of Prof Shukla, who has been declared a persona non grata by the NEHUSU and NEHUTA.