Court nudges SMB on stray dogs management

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Acknowledging the increasing threat posed by stray dogs, including a rise in rabies cases, the High Court of Meghalaya has urged the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) to take immediate action. Although the board has initiated measures like vaccination and sterilisation, the absence of a dedicated shelter was highlighted in a PIL as a major gap.

“We appreciate the Municipal Board’s efforts but emphasise the urgent need for a shelter to house these dogs,” the court, led by Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, stated. It has directed the board to collaborate with the state government in this regard.

An action-taken report is expected to be submitted by February 5, 2025.

On the matter of the zoo’s relocation, the court expressed satisfaction with the state government’s measures. The Shillong Zoo has been shifted 35 km away to the newly established Meghalaya State Zoo, equipped with a veterinary hospital and other modern facilities.

However, the court noted that some animals, including a pregnant deer and birds, remain at the old location due to incomplete enclosures. Officials have been urged to expedite the construction to ensure all animals are accommodated properly.

The case, filed by senior advocate K Paul, will be revisited on February 10, 2025.