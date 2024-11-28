Thursday, November 28, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Call to declare Shillong golf course heritage site amid row over access

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: A former diplomat has called for the Shillong Golf Course to be officially recognised as a heritage site, emphasising its cultural and historical significance to Meghalaya. “This is not just a golf course; it is a piece of history and an irreplaceable part of Shillong’s identity. The government should take steps to declare it a heritage site to ensure its preservation for future generations,” said Warjri.
Warjri’s statement comes amidst a simmering conflict between the Shillong Club, which manages the 120-acre course, and local youth organisations demanding unrestricted access to portions of the land.
The Synjuk Ki Seng Samla Shnong Pynthorumkhrah Pyllun, a collective of youth organisations from four localities — Lumshyiap, Golf Links, Pynthorbah, and Langkyrding Mihngi — along with the Seng Samla Mawroh, has alleged that the fencing of the course by the Shillong Club is illegal. They claim it restricts access to the Madan Saw playground, a recreational space they argue was never intended to be privatised.
In a strongly-worded letter, the youth groups stated, “We strongly oppose this unwarranted action of restricting access to a public space that was never meant to be privatised and monetised.” They have given the Club a one-week deadline to hand over the playground, which spans over an acre, to the localities.
The Shillong Club has stood firm on its decision to fence the golf course, citing the need to protect the historic property from misuse. Speaking on behalf of the Club, H Marwein, Director in-charge, said on Wednesday, “The Shillong Golf Club has been the custodian of this 120-acre heritage site since its establishment in 1898 during the British era. This golf course is not just a locality’s treasure but a symbol of our state’s legacy and tourism.”
The Club defended the fencing, stating that it was necessary to curb antisocial activities, including drug trafficking, encroachments, and disorderly behavior. “Since the fencing, we’ve seen a drastic reduction in these activities. Even the police have acknowledged that patrolling the area has become easier,” Marwein added.
While the Club maintains that the golf course remains accessible for legitimate purposes, it insists that proper permissions must be sought. “We have hosted sports telecasts, church functions, and exhibitions, all with due permissions. The nominal fees collected go towards maintaining this massive 120-acre site,” Marwein said.
Marwein also highlighted the Club’s community initiatives, including employing local security guards, hiring single mothers for maintenance work, and offering free golf coaching to young players from neighbouring areas.
He further added that preserving the golf course could boost golf tourism, attracting high-end tourists from around the world. “This course is an iconic tourism spot featured in Meghalaya’s promotional brochures. Around the world, millions are spent creating golf courses, but we already have this priceless asset here. It’s our responsibility to preserve and enhance it,” Warjri said.

Previous article
Govt wants to stabilise situation at NEHU: CM
Next article
Court nudges SMB on stray dogs management
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NPP not to disturb coalition despite earning clear majority

We would like to work in the long run for the stability and economic growth of the...
MEGHALAYA

Mehtab takes oath as Gambegre MLA

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: Mehtab Chandee, who was sworn in as the Gambegre MLA on Wednesday, assured...
MEGHALAYA

Journalists’ welfare scheme gets Cabinet approval

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Meghalaya Journalist Welfare Scheme (MJWS) 2024,...
MEGHALAYA

Hawkers’ relocation: VPP sees conflict between two ministers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday stated that in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NPP not to disturb coalition despite earning clear majority

MEGHALAYA 0
We would like to work in the long...

Mehtab takes oath as Gambegre MLA

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: Mehtab Chandee, who was...

Journalists’ welfare scheme gets Cabinet approval

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: The State Cabinet on...
Load more

Popular news

NPP not to disturb coalition despite earning clear majority

MEGHALAYA 0
We would like to work in the long...

Mehtab takes oath as Gambegre MLA

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: Mehtab Chandee, who was...

Journalists’ welfare scheme gets Cabinet approval

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 27: The State Cabinet on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge