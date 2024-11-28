Call to declare Shillong golf course heritage site amid row over access

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: A former diplomat has called for the Shillong Golf Course to be officially recognised as a heritage site, emphasising its cultural and historical significance to Meghalaya. “This is not just a golf course; it is a piece of history and an irreplaceable part of Shillong’s identity. The government should take steps to declare it a heritage site to ensure its preservation for future generations,” said Warjri.

Warjri’s statement comes amidst a simmering conflict between the Shillong Club, which manages the 120-acre course, and local youth organisations demanding unrestricted access to portions of the land.

The Synjuk Ki Seng Samla Shnong Pynthorumkhrah Pyllun, a collective of youth organisations from four localities — Lumshyiap, Golf Links, Pynthorbah, and Langkyrding Mihngi — along with the Seng Samla Mawroh, has alleged that the fencing of the course by the Shillong Club is illegal. They claim it restricts access to the Madan Saw playground, a recreational space they argue was never intended to be privatised.

In a strongly-worded letter, the youth groups stated, “We strongly oppose this unwarranted action of restricting access to a public space that was never meant to be privatised and monetised.” They have given the Club a one-week deadline to hand over the playground, which spans over an acre, to the localities.

The Shillong Club has stood firm on its decision to fence the golf course, citing the need to protect the historic property from misuse. Speaking on behalf of the Club, H Marwein, Director in-charge, said on Wednesday, “The Shillong Golf Club has been the custodian of this 120-acre heritage site since its establishment in 1898 during the British era. This golf course is not just a locality’s treasure but a symbol of our state’s legacy and tourism.”

The Club defended the fencing, stating that it was necessary to curb antisocial activities, including drug trafficking, encroachments, and disorderly behavior. “Since the fencing, we’ve seen a drastic reduction in these activities. Even the police have acknowledged that patrolling the area has become easier,” Marwein added.

While the Club maintains that the golf course remains accessible for legitimate purposes, it insists that proper permissions must be sought. “We have hosted sports telecasts, church functions, and exhibitions, all with due permissions. The nominal fees collected go towards maintaining this massive 120-acre site,” Marwein said.

Marwein also highlighted the Club’s community initiatives, including employing local security guards, hiring single mothers for maintenance work, and offering free golf coaching to young players from neighbouring areas.

He further added that preserving the golf course could boost golf tourism, attracting high-end tourists from around the world. “This course is an iconic tourism spot featured in Meghalaya’s promotional brochures. Around the world, millions are spent creating golf courses, but we already have this priceless asset here. It’s our responsibility to preserve and enhance it,” Warjri said.