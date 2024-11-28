Thursday, November 28, 2024
First batch of MD students in NEIAH on hunger strike since Nov 26

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, November 28: The first batch of MD (Homeopathy) students of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) are on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26 to protest against the failure of the administration to address their three grievances.

The grievances include non-payment of the stipends for the past one year, non-affiliation of MD (Homeopathy) three years PG courses with NEHU and failure to provide them with a guide which is mandated by the National Commission for Homeopathy.

The eight agitating students are firm to continue with their protest till the administration gave a written assurance that they will release their one year stipends and take immediate steps to get the affiliation with NEHU.

One of the agitating students while speaking to reporters on Thursday said that they had not received their stipends despite working in the hospital for the past one year.

Informing that they have been raising these three demands with the administration since April, she said that the Director in-charge assured in September when they had protested that their stipends would be released in two weeks and the affiliation would be done in two months’ time.

According to the student, the administration has not taken any action for more than two months which has forced them to resume their agitation.

A student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) fourth year said that the administration should resolve the grievances of the MD (Homeopathy) at the earliest.

He said that both the Director in-charge and Deputy Director are in Delhi when the institute is in crisis.

It may be mentioned that students of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) are holding a sit-in-demonstration in support of the agitated MD (Homeopathy) students on Thursday.

