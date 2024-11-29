Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, IIT Bombay to foster R&D in decarbonising petroleum sector

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, to foster research and development in enhanced hydrocarbon recovery and geologic carbon dioxide storage.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between DGH and IIT Bombay aims to drive the advancement of new energy and decarbonisation technologies in India. This will be achieved via collaborative learning, joint research, innovative breakthroughs, and potential deployment.

This comes after the DGH set up a new department, Hydrocarbon Efficiency and New Energy — launched by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at UrjaVarta 2024 organised in July. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has been spearheading a large number of initiatives in the petroleum sector, including upstream and downstream, conventional and unconventional.

The initiatives are undertaken through active collaboration with a large number of industries to accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies while also assisting them in meeting their net-zero goals. Prof. Vikram Vishal, Convener, DST-National Centre of Excellence in CCUS, Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Bombay made a brief presentation on the scope of the MoU in carrying out site-specific studies on carbon dioxide storage with or without enhanced oil recovery, new geo-energy resources, building CCS regulatory frameworks and demonstration of the principles of CCS.

Dr. Govil also highlighted the critical need for collaboration to tackle the significant challenges facing the upstream hydrocarbon sector, especially as it undergoes transformation in response to energy transitions and net-zero goals.

“I greatly admire the dynamic research environment at IIT Bombay, and I firmly believe that this marks the beginning of an extraordinary collaboration model that will contribute to our efforts on enhancing energy access, efficiency, sustainability, and security,” she stated.

Dr. Kaustav Nag, Additional Director General (Exploration) at DGH, emphasised the organisation’s vision of leveraging data and expertise to support the geoscientific community, thereby strengthening efforts towards innovation and growth in the upstream hydrocarbon sector. IANS

Previous article
Forum urges govt to safeguard rights of Christians in Assam
Next article
After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday asked people to...
NATIONAL

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals...
News Alert

19,300 families get houses in Nagaland hills under PMAY-G scheme

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) has made considerable headway in Nagaland...
NATIONAL

After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 29:  After a two-and-half-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on November 28 night in Delhi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder...

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

19,300 families get houses in Nagaland hills under PMAY-G scheme

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Pradhan Mantri Awaas...
Load more

Popular news

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder...

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

19,300 families get houses in Nagaland hills under PMAY-G scheme

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Pradhan Mantri Awaas...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge