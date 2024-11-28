Thursday, November 28, 2024
Forum urges govt to safeguard rights of Christians in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has appealed to the state government to safeguard the constitutional rights of Christians and protect the minority community from being targeted for their faith.

In an emergency meeting here on Thursday, the forum voiced grave concern and anguish over the alleged attacks on the Christian community, its institutions and individuals in the state over the past year.

The forum specifically highlighted four major concerns: alleged attacks on Christian institutions; fear and intimidation during police investigation; accusations against the Church besides harassment of Church personnel and believers since the enactment of the Assam Magical Healing (Prevention and Evil) Act.

“Some elements have been attacking Christian institutions, demanding the removal of faith-revered statues and pictures. This blatant disregard for religious freedom and tolerance is unacceptable,” Allen Brooks, spokesperson for the Assam Christian Forum, said in a statement here.

The forum further expressed concern over police investigations against the Church and individuals in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Goalpara and other areas of the state, which, it claimed, has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

“A senior functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haflong recently made false and malicious accusations against the Church, claiming it is behind the drug menace and supplying drugs. It is shocking that no action has been taken against him for hurting the sentiments of the entire Christian community,” Brooks stated.

“Besides, since the enactment of the Assam Magical Healing (Prevention and Evil) Act, innocent Church personnel and believers have been harassed and booked for praying for the sick and their well-being or even helping the poor and marginalised to cope with their studies. This is a clear infringement of their constitutional rights,” the Forum spokesperson said.

The Christian community in Assam, the SCF states, has made significant contributions to nation-building, education, health, media, literature, social service, skill development and more. “Despite this, they are being targeted for their faith,” he said.

“The ACF appeals to the state government to safeguard the constitutional rights of the Christian minority community and protect them from being targeted for their faith. We demand immediate action against those responsible for these attacks and false accusations,” Brooks stated.

“We urge the government to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Christian community to address their concerns and work towards creating a harmonious and inclusive society,” he stated.

