NHIDCL to work on DPR for new road from Umiam to Shillong

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has begun work on a detailed project report for an alternative four-lane road between Umiam and Shillong.

The NHIDCL will conduct different alignment studies after which two-three options would be shortlisted for the road and the most feasible alignment would be selected.

It is learnt that the NHIDCL wants to go for a greenfield alignment totally bypassing the Umiam Lake and is expected to take up to a year to complete the DPR.