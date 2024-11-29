Friday, November 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

TMC undecided on contesting ADC polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 28: The Opposition Trinamool Congress is undecided on whether or not to contest the upcoming polls to the KHADC and the JHADC.
“We have not yet decided and neither has the high command,” state TMC president and Nongthymmai legislator, Charles Pyngrope said on Thursday.
“Our executive committee has not discussed this matter. Now that the Gambegre bypoll is over, the committee may sit next week,” he said.
He said he would inform the party’s general secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Manas Bhuyan about the autonomous district council (ADC) polls. “We will move forward based on his advice,” he added.
The political parties in the state have started gearing up for the KHADC and JHADC polls. The Voice of the People Party has declared the first list of its candidates for both councils while the United Democratic Party has started identifying and screening its candidates.
The state Congress has warmed up to the candidate-selection process at the grassroots level.
The BJP, on the other hand, has adopted a cautious approach to contesting the ADC polls,  focussing on the issues of each constituency and zeroing in on winnable candidates instead of picking them randomly. Two aspirants have expressed their willingness to contest.
The National People’s Party said it is fully prepared for the ADC polls in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions.
“NPP prepares adequately for every election – whether it is for an ADC or Parliament,” a party spokesperson said.
The elections to the KHADC were not held on time as the House was extended twice due to the delimitation exercise. It is now likely to be held by March-end.

