Friday, November 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VC ‘unwanted’, must go from NEHU: Hek

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 28: BJP senior leader AL Hek on Thursday said NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla must go as all the stakeholders of the university are against him.
Hek, who recently led a delegation of the Meghalaya BJP to Delhi to apprise the central government about the turmoil in the institute, said that the reports that have been given to him by teachers, students, staff and other stakeholders go against the incumbent VC.
He said that if the reports are true, the work culture in NEHU would no longer be smooth if the incumbent Vice Chancellor continues in NEHU.
The BJP delegation met the Union Minister of State for Education and apprised the Ministry about the situation in the university.
The two-member central probe committee constituted by the Ministry has completed its inquiry into the alleged “wrongs” committed by the Vice Chancellor.
The teachers, students and non-teaching staff of NEHU are anxiously waiting for the report of the two-member committee which is likely to be submitted to the Ministry on November 29.
The findings of the report are likely to decide the future of Prof Shukla who has been declared a persona non grata by the NEHUSU and NEHUTA.

