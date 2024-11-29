Friday, November 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Teenager dies in hit-and-run case in city

SHILLONG, Nov 28: A teenager lost his life in a hit-and-run case after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler at Anjalee point on Sunday evening. He hailed from Mawbah, Shillong.
Police have registered a case in this connection, a delayed report said on Thursday.
“We are trying to access the CCTV footages from the nearby area. Hopefully we can track the car number and nab the culprit,” police said.
Confirming that it was a hit-and-run case, police said the car involved fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Previous article
VC ‘unwanted’, must go from NEHU: Hek
Next article
Thieves break into Unitarian Church in city
