Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre okays Rs 4,969 crore package for fisheries sector

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Centre’s Department of Fisheries has accorded approvals to proposals worth Rs 4969.62 crore with a Central share of Rs 1823.58 crore during the last four financial years (FY2020-21 to FY2023-24) and the current fiscal year (FY25) to develop small fishing communities, traditional fishers and provide livelihood support to them.

Providing this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the approvals have been given under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) which has been in effect since the financial year 2020-21 with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore for holistic development of the fisheries sector and welfare of fishers.

He said that to promote climate-resilient aquaculture, the Department, under PMMSY supports climate-resilient mariculture activities like seaweed and bivalve cultivation, open sea cage culture, installation of artificial reefs, Sea ranching, promotes Integrated fish farming and others to minimise environmental impacts mainly on traditional and small scale fishers.

Proposals worth Rs 115.78 crore have been approved for this purpose. Further, the Department of Fisheries has sanctioned for acquisition of 480 deep-sea fishing vessels for traditional fishermen, an up-gradation of 1,338 existing fishing vessels for export competency at an outlay of Rs 769.64 crore for promoting the livelihood of traditional fishermen.

Under the PMMSY, financial assistance has also been provided for livelihood and nutritional support to 5.94 lakh fishers annually for the traditional and socio-economically backward active marine and inland fishermen families during the fishing ban period and insurance coverage to 131.13 lakh fishers, the Minister said.

India’s annual fish production has nearly doubled since 2014 to 17.5 million tonnes, with inland fishing now surpassing marine fishing, contributing 13.2 million tonnes. The country has now become the second-largest fish producer globally, with around 30 million people involved in fish production across the value chain. India accounts for as much as 8 per cent of the world’s total fish production.

IANS

Previous article
Govt doubles down on addressing kids’ addiction to online games
Next article
FIR lodged against Sharad Kapoor of ‘Josh’ fame for sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his readiness to end the 'hot phase' of the conflict...
NATIONAL

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a 'great victory for the resistance', asserting that his group...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms smuggling networks amidst the ongoing drive to make the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi wants someone to cast her, Zaheer for an ‘Italian mafia movie’

Mumbai, Nov 30: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were holidaying in Italy, hilariously...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says ready to end conflict in exchange for NATO membership: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 30:  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his...

Hezbollah leader claims ‘great victory’ in war with Israel

NATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 30: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared a...

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network, eight pistols seized

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Nov 30:  In a major blow to arms...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge