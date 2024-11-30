Saturday, November 30, 2024
FIR lodged against Sharad Kapoor of ‘Josh’ fame for sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman

Mumbai, Nov 30: A case has been registered against actor Sharad Kapoor, who is known for ‘Josh’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Lakshya’ and others, for alleged misbehaviour and inappropriately touching a woman. As per the Khar police in Mumbai, a 32-year-old woman filed a case.

Elaborating on the incident, the victim alleged that the actor had called her to his house, during which he tried to misbehave with her, and also forcibly touched her inappropriately. The victim said that she came in contact with Sharad Kapoor through Facebook, after which she spoke to him through video call, Sharad told her that he wanted to meet her to talk about the shooting.

After this, he had sent his location through the phone, she was asked to come to the office in Khar, but on going there, she found that it was not his office but home. When she reached the house on the third floor of the building, a man opened the door and Sharad from inside gave a voice and asked to come to his bedroom.

In the evening, Sharad sent a WhatsApp message to the woman and used foul language. The victim narrated the entire incident to a friend, who then approached the nearby Khar police station and lodged a complaint against the actor.

No statement has been issued from the actor with regards to the incident. An FIR has been registered against Sharad Kapoor under section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult the modesty of any woman) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

IANS

Centre okays Rs 4,969 crore package for fisheries sector
Bangladesh: Three Hindu temples vandalised in Chattogram
