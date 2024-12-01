Sunday, December 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case, asserting that the matter had been “known to senior leaders for the last one year.”

Gahlot, who recently left AAP and joined the BJP, raised serious concerns about the lack of action from AAP’s top brass, including the party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, despite their awareness of the issue.

Naresh Balyan, who is an MLA from Uttam Nagar, was arrested on Saturday following the release of audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal plans to threaten and extort money from Delhi builders and others.

In a press conference on Saturday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Balyan as an “extortionist” and accused AAP leaders of colluding with gangsters to extort protection money from traders and builders. He alleged that Balyan’s activities were conducted with Kejriwal’s full knowledge and consent.

Addressing the controversy, Gahlot told IANS, “It would be completely wrong to call this a conspiracy because every senior AAP leader has known about this for the last year. The real question is why no action was taken despite senior party leaders, including the National Convenor, being aware of such activities. It is disturbing that the issue has escalated to this point.”

Gahlot further slammed AAP’s purported principles, stating, “AAP initially stressed its commitment to three Cs — Character, Corruption, and Crime. But when senior leaders and MLAs are involved in such incidents, it contradicts their founding values. The audio clip is not just a snippet; it is a continuous five-to-six-minute conversation that is clearly audible. This is very disturbing and shocking,” he added.

Gahlot also addressed an incident during Arvind Kejriwal’s padyatra in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Saturday evening, where liquid was hurled at the AAP leader. Kejriwal later claimed the accused, Ashok Jha, was a bus marshal.

Gahlot questioned Kejriwal’s reaction to the incident, accusing him of diverting attention.

“From what I observed, it seemed like someone poured water. Kejriwal’s statement, alleging the person was a bus marshal, appears to be a tactic to draw attention to himself,” Gahlot said.

Calling for a thorough investigation into the incident, he said, “Incidents like these should be examined carefully. There could be underlying factors that we are unaware of at this point. Whether it was planned or spontaneous, all aspects should be investigated properly.”

Gahlot added that the identity, motives, and background of the individual involved in the padyatra incident must be scrutinised. “It’s essential to find out the truth behind such actions. This matter cannot be dismissed lightly,” he said.

–IANS

Previous article
Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four others were injured when a speeding car ran amok...
NATIONAL

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie up with any party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly...
NATIONAL

Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Stories of erstwhile royal era battles and differences bespeaking tales of palace intrigues came...
NATIONAL

BJP accuses Kejriwal of ‘staging’ attack to divert attention from governance failures

New Delhi, Dec 1 : The BJP leaders, on Sunday, accused Delhi's former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...

Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Stories of erstwhile royal era...
Load more

Popular news

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...

Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Stories of erstwhile royal era...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge