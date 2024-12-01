Sunday, December 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four others were injured when a speeding car ran amok in Hyderabad on November 30 night.

The couple on a bike died on the spot in the accident that occurred in the Langar Houz area. The deceased were identified as Dinesh Goswami (35) and his Mona Thakur (34), residents of Banjara Hills in the city.

The speeding car hit an autorickshaw and a bike. Some passersby caught hold of the person driving the car and thrashed him.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the car driver, identified as Pawan. They registered a case and began investigating.

According to Mona’s relatives, she was pregnant. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy died and three others, including a child, were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Kishtaram-Sattupalli road when a truck hit a bike from behind.

According to police, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee Raju was going to Dwarka Tirumala temple for darshan with his family members. He had stopped by the roadside to speak to his colleague Pradeep when a truck heading to Ashwaraopet from Khammam hit them from behind.

Prasad’s son died on the spot while he, his daughter and Pradeep were injured. The deceased was identified as Yashwant (5). Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as the deceased boy’s mother was crying inconsolably holding his body.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Sattupalli. The girl was later shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Her condition is stated to be critical. Pradeep was taken to a hospital in Khammam.

Police have taken the truck driver into custody. A police officer said they had registered a case and were further investigating.

(IANS)

