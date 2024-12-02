Centre to spend Rs 800 crore on eight iconic tourist spots in NE

Umiam Lake among eight spots set to undergo massive transformation

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: The Northeastern states including Meghalaya have taken a major step in promoting transformative tourism initiatives by initiating development of as many as eight iconic tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 800 crore funded by the Centre, according to official reports here on Sunday.

Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura are at the forefront of a transformative tourism initiative in India, the report said.

“With a massive investment of Rs 800 crore, these six Northeastern states are set to develop eight iconic tourist destinations that promise to redefine the travel experience,” it said.

This ambitious project aims to spotlight the region’s untapped potential, enhance local economies, and ease the burden on overcrowded attractions, marking a new chapter in India’s tourism landscape.

In a bid to ease overcrowding and spotlight lesser-known destinations, the Indian government has launched an ambitious plan to develop eight unique tourist sites across six Northeastern states including in Meghalaya.

With this massive budget this initiative promises to transform these hidden gems into world-class destinations. The Department of Expenditure has already released 66% of the funds to the states, kick-starting what could be a game-changer for the region’s tourism, the report said.

Each site has been carefully chosen to showcase the region’s diversity and culture while easing the burden on over-visited tourist spots. The Ministry of Tourism will oversee the progress, ensuring all projects are completed within the two-year timeline, with the final phase concluding before March 2026.

The approved destinations include a variety of experiences. Nathu La in Sikkim will offer a unique border experience, while Tripura will showcase its cultural richness with the 51 Shakti Peethas Park.

Loktak Lake in Manipur, often referred to as the “floating lake,” will get a much-needed facelift to attract eco-tourism enthusiasts.

Similarly, Umiam Lake in Shillong, the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, and Siang Eco-retreat in Arunachal Pradesh will undergo transformations to elevate the tourist experience.

This Northeastern initiative forms part of a broader national scheme. Across 23 states, 40 destinations have been approved for development with a total budget of Rs 3,295 crore. The government received an overwhelming response, with 87 proposals valued at over Rs 8,000 crore submitted within the October 2024 deadline.

Following a rigorous evaluation, the Ministry of Tourism finalised the 40 most impactful projects including the eight in the Northeast, the report said. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to reimagining tourism by infusing interest-free, long-term loans for these projects.

By prioritising branding and marketing on a global scale, the government aims to position these sites as must-visit destinations. Beyond just improving infrastructure, this development focuses on creating an unforgettable tourism experience.

Local economies will see a significant boost as these projects generate employment opportunities and attract travelers from across the globe. The Ministry is also encouraging states to collaborate with private investors, ensuring a sustainable approach to development.

By shining a light on these lesser-known destinations, the government aims to redefine the region’s appeal and make it a magnet for travellers seeking unique experiences. For tourists and locals alike, this marks the start of a new chapter for Northeastern India, where hidden treasures will finally get the recognition they deserve, the report added.