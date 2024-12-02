Alarming rise in theft cases in city

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Shillong has been witnessing a disturbing rise in cases of burglary and theft in recent years, as per data from the Meghalaya Police.

Between January and October 2024, as many as 187 burglary cases were reported, reflecting a 20% increase over the same period in 2023. These burglaries now account for nearly 18% of all property crimes statewide, signaling a troubling trend.

The localities of Laitumkhrah, Nongthymmai, Mawlai, and Polo have emerged as the primary hotspots for burglaries, with most of the cases concentrated in these areas.

According to the police data, burglars have increasingly targeted homes during the morning hours, typically when residents are away.

In 2023, burglary accounted for 6.9% of the total crimes, while theft cases made up 26.4%, underscoring the growing concern over property crimes in the region.

A comparative look at burglary and theft data from 2019 to 2023 reveals worrying patterns. The number of burglary cases fluctuated over the past five years, with a significant decline in 2022 (113 cases) before rising sharply to 214 cases in 2023, marking a 6.9% increase compared to the previous year.

In contrast, theft incidents have shown a more consistent rise year over year. From 617 cases in 2019, theft cases increased by almost 42% by 2023, reaching 876 cases. Between January and October, 617 cases were reported.

The increase in burglary and theft cases can be attributed to a mix of socio-economic challenges. The growing unemployment rate and an increase in drug-related activities in the East Khasi Hills district have been cited as key drivers behind the rise in property crimes.

“This has created a sense of insecurity in the community. We are installing more locks and even hiring private security, but the fear of break-ins persists,” said a Rynjah resident, a victim of a burglary case in September.