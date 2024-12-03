National Nuggets

Probationary IPS officer killed in road accident

Hassan, Dec 2: In a tragic incident, a probationary IPS officer was killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Sunday, police said. The deceased officer has been identified as Harsh Bardhan. According to police, Harsh Bardhan had completed training and was set to take charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) on Monday in Hassan city. He was travelling on his way to Hassan to report on police duty. The preliminary investigations revealed that while travelling, the tyres of the government vehicle posted with the District Armed Reserve burst and the car turned upside down and rolled over. The police officer suffered severe fatal injuries in the head and died. (IANS)

Woman cop murdered, honour killing suspected

Hyderabad, Dec 2: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman police constable was murdered allegedly by her brother for her inter-caste marriage in Ibrahimpatnam near Hyderabad on Monday. Nagamani was on her way to duty at Hayathnagar Police Station on Monday morning when her brother Pramesh allegedly knocked her bike with a car and then attacked her with a hunting sickle. (IANS)

Needle found in girl’s arm after tetanus jab

Hamirpur, Dec 2: A needle was found embedded in a girl’s arm after she was administered a tetanus injection at the district hospital here, prompting the health department to launch a probe after protests by her family members, officials said on Monday. The acting chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said the incident occurred on Saturday. (PTI)

Man torches e-scooter, seeks justice for bike-related problems

Chennai, Dec 2: Infuriated over escalating cost of repairs and faults that kept cropping up, a 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal here torched his electric scooter in Ambattur, much to the shock of onlookers. The man, identified as Parthasarathy, a collection agent, claimed that he resorted to this “extreme measure in front of the company’s showroom hoping to get justice.” There was no immediate response to the issue from the maker of the vehicle, Ather Energy. (PTI)

BJP serves notice to party MLA, Yediyurappa critic

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Days after he launched a month-long anti-Waqf march that apparently did not have the state unit’s sanction, Karnataka BJP MLA and known Yediyurappa critic Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been served with a showcause notice by the party for his “continuing tirade against the state level party leadership.” BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee has served the notice to the Vijayapura MLA and asked him to reply within 10 ten days. Calling the notice “fake”, a defiant Yatnal said his commitment to the fight for Hindutva and against ‘dynastic politics’ will continue. (PTI)