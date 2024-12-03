Students agree to resume normal classes in NEHU

Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla extends leave till Dec 13

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Ending almost a month of uncertainty, the NEHUSU and the NEHU unit of KSU decided to allow the resumption of normal classes, even as Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla extended his leave by 15 days till December 13.

The NEHU Vice Chancellor in charge, Nirmalendu Saha told reporters that Prof Shukla extended his leave by 15 days following a directive from the Ministry of Education.

He said the Ministry probably asked the VC to extend his leave since the two-member inquiry committee has been granted a 15-day extension to submit its report on the allegations of irregularities in the university.

According to Prof Saha, the Ministry will decide once the committee submits its report.

Normal classes will resume after an Academic Council meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday to discuss the revised academic calendar.

NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati on Monday said it would not be right to jeopardise the future of the students by continuing to suspend classes because of an “incompetent” VC.

He said they have requested Prof Saha to convene the Academic Council to discuss the academic calendar to give the students an idea about how the university would function in the days to come.

He also said they will ensure normalcy on the campus if Prof Shukla does not return to the university.

Kharsati made it very clear that they would not hesitate to take extreme measures if the VC tried to come back to the university. “We will not allow him to do so at any cost,” he said.

He said they would like to send a message to the public at large that the movement for the removal of Prof Shukla is still alive and they will continue to agitate until the VC is ousted.

“We will let the teachers and the students complete the assignments and pending examinations. However, we will have a peaceful sit-in from 3 pm to 5 pm every day,” he said.

Earlier in the day, members of the NEHUSU and the NEHU unit of the KSU were seen manning the main entrance gate to prevent Prof Shukla from entering the university campus.

A large number of students along with teachers also gathered outside the Administrative Block after Prof Shukla wrote to the Principal Secretary of Education, informing him about his decision to join the office on December 2.

Meanwhile, NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma welcomed the decision of the student unions to allow the resumption of classes. He said this shows the maturity of the students as they know exactly what they are doing.

“It is nice to hear that they have agreed to resume classes while continuing with their protest. It is in the interest of the students that we resume classes,” he said.

Referring to Wednesday’s Academic Council, Kma said the focus would be on recovering the lost time, finishing the courses, and conducting test assignments.

“We will discuss in the emergent AC meeting the need to adequately compensate the classes lost during the agitation,” the NEHUTA said.

Replying to a query, he said they would be happy to accept the report of the inquiry committee if it is acceptable to the students.

In the meantime, the students and teachers of NEHU are waiting for the submission of the report of the two-member committee which has been granted a 15-day extension by the Ministry of Education.

The report of the inquiry committee will decide the future of Prof Shukla in the university.