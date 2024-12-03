Govt to issue 30-day notice to hawkers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Monday downplayed the inability of the state government to remove and relocate hawkers from Khyndai Lad after the expiry of the November 24 deadline even as hawkers continue their brisk business as usual in the stretch.

Lyngdoh said that the only hitch was the need to give them a window of 30 days as per the court order and the government was unable to issues notices to them in time.

He said the government will complete issuing the notices within a month after which the next step will be taken.