Tuesday, December 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

The Committee on Petitions and the House Committee of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly sit for a joint meeting with their counterparts from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Vivanta Meghalaya in Shillong

