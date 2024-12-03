The Committee on Petitions and the House Committee of the Karnataka

Legislative Assembly sit for a joint meeting with their counterparts from the

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Vivanta Meghalaya in Shillong. The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya’s Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira and Karnataka Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, who also serves as the Chairman of the

Committee on Petitions and the House Committee. The event was attended by

members of both the committees of two legislative assemblies, and senior

officials from the Assembly Secretariats of both states. (MIPR)