The Committee on Petitions and the House Committee of the Karnataka
Legislative Assembly sit for a joint meeting with their counterparts from the
Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Vivanta Meghalaya in Shillong. The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya’s Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira and Karnataka Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, who also serves as the Chairman of the
Committee on Petitions and the House Committee. The event was attended by
members of both the committees of two legislative assemblies, and senior
officials from the Assembly Secretariats of both states. (MIPR)
