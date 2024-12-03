Tuesday, December 3, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Mawlai Mawiong CHC yet to be functional: Ampareen

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday expressed concern that the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Mawlai Mawiong, completed in 2004, is yet to be fully functional.
The Health minister held a review meeting with local MLA Brighstarwell Marbaniang, local MDC Teibor Pathaw, and senior government officials to discuss the functioning of CHCs. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lyngdoh said this was her first opportunity to review the CHC’s functioning.
Apologising to the residents of Mawlai constituency for not receiving the desired service from the CHC, Lyngdoh sai she plans to review the CHC’s progress again in six months to see if it meets the people’s expectations.
Additionally, there is a proposal to connect the CHC to a new, more accessible road.
“I have asked officers to prepare the alignment and estimates for this new road, which will pass through the agriculture marketing board office in Mawlai Mawiong,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, local MLA Brighstarwell Marbaniang expressed sadness that the CHC is currently functioning only as a dispensary. He hopes to see the CHC provide mandated health services to the people. “I am grateful to the Health minister for assuring that the CHC will fully function,” Marbaniang added.
It is worth noting that the Health minister also inspected various health centres in the Mawlai constituency.

