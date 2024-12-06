Macron accepts PM’s resignation

Paris, Dec 5: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

While waiting for a new government to be formed, Macron asked Barnier to lead a caretaker government to handle current affairs, said the Elysee in a press release. “The Prime Minister today submitted the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic who took note of it,” said the release.

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation a day after the National Assembly ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a historic no-confidence vote that has left France without a functioning government.

Macron is expected to focus on stabilising the political crisis and possibly naming a new prime minister to navigate the fractured parliament. (Agencies)