Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Macron accepts PM’s resignation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, Dec 5: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
While waiting for a new government to be formed, Macron asked Barnier to lead a caretaker government to handle current affairs, said the Elysee in a press release. “The Prime Minister today submitted the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic who took note of it,” said the release.
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation a day after the National Assembly ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a historic no-confidence vote that has left France without a functioning government.
Macron is expected to focus on stabilising the political crisis and possibly naming a new prime minister to navigate the fractured parliament. (Agencies)

Previous article
Nepal rules out any loan agreement with China
Next article
UK commander warns of ‘third nuclear age’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after...
SPORTS

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19 Girls’ Cricket Tournament is currently underway at the Don...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi, Dec 5: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s...
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec 5: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...
Load more

Popular news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge