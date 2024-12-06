Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

UK commander warns of ‘third nuclear age’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, Dec 5: The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a “third nuclear age,’ defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
Admiral Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, said Britain needs to recognise the seriousness of the threats it faces, even if there is only a remote chance of Russia launching a direct nuclear attack on the UK or its NATO allies.
While the Cold War saw two superpowers held at bay by nuclear deterrence and the past three decades were characterised by international efforts to restrict the spread of nuclear weapons, the current era is “altogether more complex,” Radakin said Wednesday in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute.
“We are at the dawn of a third nuclear age.’ he said. “It is defined by multiple and concurrent dilemmas, proliferating nuclear and disruptive technologies and the almost total absence of the security architectures that went before.” Challenges faced by the West include Russia’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, China’s drive to build up its nuclear stockpiles, Iran’s failure to cooperate with international efforts to limit its nuclear program, and “erratic behavior” by North Korea, Radakin said. All of this comes against a backdrop of increasing cyber-attacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Western countries.
He described the deployment of North Korean soldiers alongside Russian forces on Ukraine’s border as the year’s “most extraordinary development,’ and warned that further deployments were possible. (AP)

Previous article
Macron accepts PM’s resignation
Next article
WORLD WATCH
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after...
SPORTS

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19 Girls’ Cricket Tournament is currently underway at the Don...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi, Dec 5: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s...
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec 5: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...
Load more

Popular news

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of...

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge