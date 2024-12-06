Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Tribal body again urges HM Shah for political fix to Manipur strife

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, Dec 6: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) once again urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an urgent political solution to the ethnic strife in Manipur and demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged killing of ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar village volunteers by the central police force.

Demanding creation of a separate administration or a Union Territory for tribals in Manipur, the ITLF, which is an apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community, in a memorandum to the Union Home Minister said that for lasting peace, a militarily-enforced tranquility cannot bring permanent normalcy to a state that is now physically divided by buffer zones.

“A political solution that will ensure physical safety and dignity for all citizens is the only way forward,” the tribal body said. It said that the State, which is supposed to protect its citizens and enforce peace under the terms of the country’s social contract as a functioning democracy, has failed to perform its basic duty for the past 19 months, forcing normal citizens to defend themselves.

According to the ITLF, the latest round of violence, which started with the burning of Zairawn village in Jiribam district and the horrific murder of a 31-year-old tribal woman, has resulted in the deaths of 13 Kuki-Zo people.

“What makes this episode more worrying for the minority community is that ten tribals were killed by the CRPF, which was supposed to act as a neutral force,” said the memorandum, signed by ITLF Chairman Pagin Haokip and General Secretary Muan Tombing.

Demanding a judicial enquiry into the killing of ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar volunteers by the CRPF, the tribal body said that claims of the men being militants who died while attacking Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp are blatantly false.

“We have repeatedly stressed that we would never attack central forces and have been demanding President’s Rule since the beginning of the conflict so that security forces can better enforce peace. It is the Meitei community that has consistently opposed President’s Rule. None of the victims were militants, as claimed by the police. One was a painter, another a computer store owner, and the rest were masons who worked on construction sites when not on duty defending the villages,” the ITLF memorandum said.

The last rites of 12 Kuki-Zo tribals, including ten killed in the exchange of fire with the CRPF in Manipur’s Jiribam district on November 11, were performed in Churachandpur on Thursday. Thousands of men and women joined the mass burial with tearful eyes amid a total shutdown in tribal dominated areas.

Meanwhile, all Kuki-Zo-Hmar community tribal organisations and ten tribal MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been demanding separate administrations or a Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur. The Central and the ruling BJP governments have been opposing the demands.

IANS

Previous article
UP Police arrests protesting farmers in Greater Noida, takes them to Police Lines
Next article
2nd Test: Mitchell Starc picks 6-48 as Australia bundle out India for 180
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over the last 10 years, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....
NATIONAL

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and accompanied by Bodoland Territorial...
NATIONAL

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the National Waterways is proceeding at a rapid pace with...
NATIONAL

Centre gears up to make hallmarking mandatory for gold bullion

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The government is gearing up to make hallmarking mandatory for gold bullion, a move...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over...

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the...

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the...
Load more

Popular news

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over...

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the...

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge