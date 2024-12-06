Friday, December 6, 2024
NATIONAL

UP Police arrests protesting farmers in Greater Noida, takes them to Police Lines

By: Agencies

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 6: Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha once again attempted to gather at Zero Point to press for their demands. The call for the panchayat was issued by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.

Agitated farmers demanded the release of their detained colleagues, warning authorities to either release them or arrest more farmers. Police intercepted the farmers near Pari Chowk in Uttar Pradesh’s Beta-2 area in Greater Noida and forcibly transported them to the Police Lines in buses.

In response to the escalating tension, heavy police deployment has been made at Mahamaya Flyover and the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida. Following a Mahapanchayat on Wednesday, police had released 123 farmers from jail. However, after a post from the Chief Minister later that evening, arrests resumed.

Over 100 farmers, including women, have been taken into custody from various locations. While the official number of detainees remains unconfirmed, farmers aligned with the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad reached Zero Point on Friday as per the Parishad’s instructions.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) alleged that certain individuals and organisations were instigating chaos in the ongoing movement, hampering constructive dialogue with the government.

BKU State President for Western Uttar Pradesh, Pawan Khatana, addressed the situation on Facebook, explaining that the movement was on the right track, and government officials were willing to negotiate.

However, he accused some factions of misleading protesters and disrupting the peace. According to Khatana, the BKU has always advocated peaceful demonstrations. While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to the public, he stated that misguidance by Opposition parties and other groups is derailing progress.

The farmers’ movement, which began on November 26, involves multiple organisations protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. While negotiations had made some headway, tensions flared over the sit-in at Dalit Prerna Sthal. At the Mahapanchayat, Sukhbir Khalifa of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad called for a renewed protest at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

This prompted police action, leading to Khalifa and 34 others being arrested on Wednesday night and sent back to jail. The farmers are demanding enhanced compensation for their acquired land, residential land for use by their families and better welfare measures.

After three days of protest, farmers marched to Delhi on December 2 and were stopped by police before the border. The situation remains volatile as farmers continue to demand justice and negotiations are yet to reach a definitive resolution.

IANS

