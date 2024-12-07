Saturday, December 7, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

2nd Test: Siraj, Bumrah take four each after Head’s 140 as Australia lead by 157

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Adelaide, Dec 7:  Travis Head smashed a brilliant 140 – his eighth hundred in the format –third on his home ground, as Australia took a lead of 157 runs over India after being bowled out for 337 in 87.3 overs on day two of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

It was a tremendous attacking innings from Head, who mixed his usual free-flowing cuts and pulls with some sumptuous drives while hitting 17 fours and four sixes to Australia firmly in the box seat of the match via his third hundred in day-night Tests.

He was well-supported by Marnus Labuschagne coming out of poor run of form to hit an assured 64, while opener Nathan McSweeney gave a good account of himself through his knock of 39.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who was subjected to boos from crowd after giving Head an almighty send-off, picked four wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Nitish Kumar Reddy took a wicket each, with Harshit Rana struggling to hit the right areas and conceded 86 runs.

Siraj came back after tea to have Mitchell Starc chip to mid-off and then castle number eleven Scott Boland in successive overs to end with 4-98. With the floodlights coming on in the final session, Australia will have two hours of bowl under it against an Indian batting line-up, who made 180 in first innings.

Brief Scores: India 180 in 44.1 overs trail Australia 337 in 87.3 overs (Travis Head 140, Marnus Labuschagne 64; Jasprit Bumrah 4-61, Mohammed Siraj 4-98) by 157 runs

IANS

Previous article
2nd Test: Travis Head smashes terrific 140 as Australia’s lead swells to 152 runs
Next article
UN chief calls for immediate release of humanitarian personnel detained by Houthis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble

Adelaide, Dec 7: Australia's fast bowlers scythed through India's top order in the third session to leave them...
News

Guwahati Masters: Anmol Kharb, Sathish Kumar, Ashwini-Tanisha in finals as India set to dominate

Guwahati, Dec 7:  Up-and-coming women’s singles player Anmol Kharb, men’s singles third seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and women’s...
NATIONAL

J&K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth 4.3 crore attached in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 7:  Continuing its crackdown on drug smugglers and peddlers, Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday attached...
NATIONAL

Leadership decisions will be made collectively: Cong on Mamata’s ‘can run INDIA bloc’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Congress on Thursday responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed willingness...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble

News Alert 0
Adelaide, Dec 7: Australia's fast bowlers scythed through India's...

Guwahati Masters: Anmol Kharb, Sathish Kumar, Ashwini-Tanisha in finals as India set to dominate

News 0
Guwahati, Dec 7:  Up-and-coming women’s singles player Anmol Kharb,...

J&K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth 4.3 crore attached in Anantnag

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 7:  Continuing its crackdown on drug smugglers...
Load more

Popular news

2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble

News Alert 0
Adelaide, Dec 7: Australia's fast bowlers scythed through India's...

Guwahati Masters: Anmol Kharb, Sathish Kumar, Ashwini-Tanisha in finals as India set to dominate

News 0
Guwahati, Dec 7:  Up-and-coming women’s singles player Anmol Kharb,...

J&K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth 4.3 crore attached in Anantnag

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 7:  Continuing its crackdown on drug smugglers...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge