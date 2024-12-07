Saturday, December 7, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

UN chief calls for immediate release of humanitarian personnel detained by Houthis

By: Agencies

United Nations, Dec 7:  UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of the humanitarian personnel detained by the Houthis in Yemen.

It has been six months since the detention of more than 50 humanitarian personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society and diplomatic missions, in addition to four other UN personnel detained since 2021 and 2023, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief.

The Secretary General acknowledges the recent release of one UN staff member and two NGO personnel, but recalls that the continued arbitrary detention of dozens of others is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of international law, the statement said.

“These detentions threaten the safety of humanitarian personnel and significantly impair efforts to assist millions of people in need. These actions are inconsistent with genuine engagement in peace efforts,” it added.

The United Nations, NGOs and other relevant international partners are working through all possible channels and authorities to secure the immediate release of those arbitrarily detained, the statement said.

IANS

