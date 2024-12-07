AYUSH medical officers’ salary below par: VPP MP to Centre

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: Cases of underpaid medical staff and shortage of even barely needed medicines in the AYUSH hospitals of Meghalaya were brought to the notice of AYUSH Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav on Friday by Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon.

In a letter to the minister, Syngkon said the medical officers appointed in the 10-bed AYUSH hospitals in Meghalaya are being paid a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 32,000.

He said this is much less than what their counterparts appointed in other states under the same National Health Mission (NHM) get. Other medical officials under similar posts are paid Rs 45,500 along with an annual increment of 5%, he told the minister.

“Additionally, there has been a persistent issue with the inadequate and irregular supply of medicines, which has severely hindered the performance of these hospitals. The non-availability of essential medicines has discouraged many patients from seeking medical services, further impacting the credibility and functionality of these healthcare institutions,” the MP wrote.

He said the discrepancy in pay is disheartening and demotivating for the medical officers. Furthermore, he said the officers stationed in the AYUSH hospitals are required to perform their duties round the clock as the Inpatient Department has been made operational. He lamented that despite this level of dedication and responsibility, they are not being compensated on a par with their counterparts under NHM.

“I would like to bring to your notice that this issue not only undermines the morale of the medical professionals but also violates the constitutional provision of equal pay for equal work, as enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution of India (Doctrine of Equality). The current disparity in pay between similarly qualified and employed professionals is a violation of this principle and must be addressed urgently to ensure fairness and justice in the healthcare sector,” Syngkon wrote.

Secondly, he said, while other contractual employees under various national programmes within the state receive benefits that include increments and performance-based pay, the AYUSH medical officers and staff of the 10-bed hospitals are excluded from these entitlements. This inequity severely impacts the morale and performance of the personnel, limiting their ability to function at their full potential, he said.

The MP also said that AYUSH 10-bed hospitals were envisioned as centres of excellence, providing the public with access to the unique and effective treatments that the AYUSH system of medicine offers.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of necessary support and guidance from the authorities concerned, these institutions have been constrained in their ability to operate effectively. This lack of progression, despite concerted efforts from the Central government, has diminished the potential impact of AYUSH in the state,” he further wrote.

He demanded that the Centre modify the guidelines under NHM to ensure that contractual AYUSH medical officers and staff of 10-bed hospitals receive a structured remuneration system that includes annual increments, similar to other employees under the mission. He said the Centre should also allocate sufficient funds and resources for the consistent and effective functioning of these hospitals, including operational costs and infrastructure development.

“Government should ensure a steady and reliable supply of medicines to meet the healthcare demands of the public, preventing the discouragement of patients from seeking care at AYUSH hospitals,” he said.

“I trust that you will look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take appropriate steps to address the pay disparity at the earliest through timely intervention and support,” he further wrote in his letter.