Saturday, December 7, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Iconic Ward’s Lake hosts Asia’s biggest Spoken Fest

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Words, poetry, creativity, expression and a bit of magic were on full display at the Ward’s Lake on Wednesday as the iconic spot played host to Asia’s largest Spoken Fest by Kommune. Supported by the Tourism Department, the festival celebrated stories, music, poetry, and art in a unique multi-stage setup.
Unlike glitzy mega events, this festival embraced a minimalistic look. Brown sackcloth draped across the venue created an understated charm, with bamboo mats and bamboo stools scattered for seating. A lone vendor selling sohphlang and putharo reminded visitors of the simplicity of Meghalaya’s roots, blending tradition with modern storytelling.
In his address, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed pride in Meghalaya’s rich oral tradition. “For the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya, stories, myths, and legends have been passed down orally long before the written word. Platforms like these give our youth the opportunity to connect with the world while preserving our culture. It is a moment of joy to see experiential tourism thriving alongside arts and culture,” he remarked.
Tourism Director, Cyril Diengdoh highlighted the significance of Shillong hosting the first Spoken Fest outside Mumbai, emphasizing that it provided a stage for local talents to share space with national and international artists. He noted that the event not only enriched Meghalaya’s cultural tapestry but also promoted tourism by drawing wider audiences.
The festival kicked off with singer-songwriter Clayton Hogermeer setting the mood at the Reverie Stage. Shillong’s very own poet-singers, Vancouver Shullai and Marbamonlang Rani, moved the audience with poignant verses on home, identity, and family. Kareema Barry, actress and storyteller, brought to life tales of food and childhood with a nostalgic touch.
The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) showcased pop-soul artist Elena Sohktung, while poets Anees Ailynti Noronha, Priya Malik, and Tanmay Maheshwari delivered thought-provoking performances. The day’s storytelling lineup included the likes of Laksh Maheshwari and Madhu Raghvendra, ending the morning on a high note.
As the afternoon unfolded, hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia and Khasi Bloodz electrified the stage, blending traditional sounds with modern beats. Actors Amol Parashar and Merenla Imsong, alongside poet Trinetra Haldar, shared raw and personal narratives, captivating the audience with their authenticity.
The festival drew to a close with a heartfelt conversation between Bollywood actresses Patralekha and Tillotama Shome, who delved into themes of female friendship, navigating Mumbai’s creative spaces, and embracing unconventional artistic choices. Finally, indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast took the stage, drawing scattered attendees together for a mesmerising performance that wrapped the day with music, energy, and joy.
Although the festival had a modest turnout, its intimate setting allowed every voice to be heard and every story to resonate. It wasn’t about the numbers; it was about the connection between words, people, and the serene beauty of Ward’s Lake.
For Shillong, Spoken Fest wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

Previous article
AYUSH medical officers’ salary below par: VPP MP to Centre
Next article
HC disposes of PIL on NEHU affairs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised the NPP for undermining the autonomy of the district...
MEGHALAYA

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat whatever they like SHILLONG, Dec 6: Senior BJP leader and...
MEGHALAYA

State earns PDS laurels

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs has been recognised by the...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s first state varsity gets UGC recognition

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The University Grants Commission has accorded recognition to Captain Williamson Sangma State University. A letter from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised...

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

MEGHALAYA 0
Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat...

State earns PDS laurels

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil...
Load more

Popular news

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised...

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

MEGHALAYA 0
Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat...

State earns PDS laurels

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge