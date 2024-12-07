Iconic Ward’s Lake hosts Asia’s biggest Spoken Fest

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Words, poetry, creativity, expression and a bit of magic were on full display at the Ward’s Lake on Wednesday as the iconic spot played host to Asia’s largest Spoken Fest by Kommune. Supported by the Tourism Department, the festival celebrated stories, music, poetry, and art in a unique multi-stage setup.

Unlike glitzy mega events, this festival embraced a minimalistic look. Brown sackcloth draped across the venue created an understated charm, with bamboo mats and bamboo stools scattered for seating. A lone vendor selling sohphlang and putharo reminded visitors of the simplicity of Meghalaya’s roots, blending tradition with modern storytelling.

In his address, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed pride in Meghalaya’s rich oral tradition. “For the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya, stories, myths, and legends have been passed down orally long before the written word. Platforms like these give our youth the opportunity to connect with the world while preserving our culture. It is a moment of joy to see experiential tourism thriving alongside arts and culture,” he remarked.

Tourism Director, Cyril Diengdoh highlighted the significance of Shillong hosting the first Spoken Fest outside Mumbai, emphasizing that it provided a stage for local talents to share space with national and international artists. He noted that the event not only enriched Meghalaya’s cultural tapestry but also promoted tourism by drawing wider audiences.

The festival kicked off with singer-songwriter Clayton Hogermeer setting the mood at the Reverie Stage. Shillong’s very own poet-singers, Vancouver Shullai and Marbamonlang Rani, moved the audience with poignant verses on home, identity, and family. Kareema Barry, actress and storyteller, brought to life tales of food and childhood with a nostalgic touch.

The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) showcased pop-soul artist Elena Sohktung, while poets Anees Ailynti Noronha, Priya Malik, and Tanmay Maheshwari delivered thought-provoking performances. The day’s storytelling lineup included the likes of Laksh Maheshwari and Madhu Raghvendra, ending the morning on a high note.

As the afternoon unfolded, hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia and Khasi Bloodz electrified the stage, blending traditional sounds with modern beats. Actors Amol Parashar and Merenla Imsong, alongside poet Trinetra Haldar, shared raw and personal narratives, captivating the audience with their authenticity.

The festival drew to a close with a heartfelt conversation between Bollywood actresses Patralekha and Tillotama Shome, who delved into themes of female friendship, navigating Mumbai’s creative spaces, and embracing unconventional artistic choices. Finally, indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast took the stage, drawing scattered attendees together for a mesmerising performance that wrapped the day with music, energy, and joy.

Although the festival had a modest turnout, its intimate setting allowed every voice to be heard and every story to resonate. It wasn’t about the numbers; it was about the connection between words, people, and the serene beauty of Ward’s Lake.

For Shillong, Spoken Fest wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of culture, creativity, and community.