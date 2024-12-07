Saturday, December 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State earns PDS laurels

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs has been recognised by the Union Ministry for its outstanding efforts in advancing reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS) through its unique “Anna Chakra” scheme.
The recognition was conferred during the launch of “Anna Chakra”, the PDS supply chain optimisation tool at an event attended by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi here on Friday.
The accolade highlights Meghalaya’s commitment to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the PDS, ensuring the timely delivery of food grains to beneficiaries.
Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon congratulated the department on achieving this significant milestone.

