Saturday, December 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s first state varsity gets UGC recognition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The University Grants Commission has accorded recognition to Captain Williamson Sangma State University.
A letter from the UGC to the Registrar of the university said that the university’s name has been included in the list of universities established as per Section 2 (f) of the UGC Act.
The UGC said the university is empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode only.
However, prior approvals for running professional, technical and medical programmes shall be obtained from the respective Regulatory Councils/Commissions.
It also said that the university shall award only such degrees as specified by UGC.

