Monday, December 9, 2024
Australia top WTC standings, India slip to third

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 8: Following a comprehensive ten-wicket win over India in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval to level the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1, Australia have moved back to the top of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship standings.
The Pat Cummins-led side have their points percentage at 60.71 to go past both South Africa and India in the championship table, with the win at Adelaide their ninth victory of the ongoing cycle.
On the other hand, the heavy defeat has meant Rohit Sharma-led India have dropped down to third place, and see its points percentage fall to 57.29, after being 61.11 post their 295-run win in Perth.
India now needs to win its remaining three Tests against Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to have a chance at entering their third straight WTC final, to be held at Lord’s next year.
South Africa, with points percentage of 59.26, is currently in a strong position to win their ongoing home Test against Sri Lanka at Gqeberha and could move up to the top of the standings if they emerge victorious.
The day three’s play in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval saw skipper Pat Cummins lead the way for Australia by picking 5-57 in his 14 overs, his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests, to bundle out India for just 175 in their second innings.
It left Australia needing just 19 runs to level the series, and they achieved it in just 3.2 overs to make a stunning comeback in the series after being thrashed comprehensively in the series opener Perth.
The pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval is also the shortest Test match between Australia and India in terms of balls, with just 1031 deliveries being bowled in the entire match ending in less than two hours on day three. (IANS)

