Monday, December 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Is KHADC on throes of instability?

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) appears to be on the verge of instability as political dynamics within its Executive Committee (EC) grow increasingly strained with Congress, a constituent of the EC, feeling the pressure to withdraw support from the NPP-led coalition, coupled with public disagreements among political leaders.
The pressure to pull out of the Council’s EC is being felt by KHADC’s Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pynshngain N Syiem and party MDC, Ronnie V Lyngdoh.
Presidents of the District Congress Committees and the frontal wing of the party had written a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Meghalaya, A Chella Kumar to issue a directive to Syiem and Lyngdoh, who is also a party MLA, to withdraw support from the ruling coalition in the KHADC.
Party leaders said that Kumar had spoken with both on the matter and that even the AICC wants them to end their ties with the NPP in the KHADC.
The leaders also said that during a meeting in August, they had asked Syiem and Lyngdoh to withdraw their support. They also claimed that MPCC chief, Vincent H Pala had endorsed their demand.
The letter to Kumar on November 26 bears the signatures of Antonio War, the East Khasi Hills District Congress Committee (DCC) and his counterparts Bormanding Nonglang of West Khasi Hills DCC, Alexander Kharsyntiew of Eastern West Khasi Hills DCC, MG Kharkongor of Ri-Bhoi DCC, and Kynpham V Kharlyngdoh of South West Khasi Hills DCC. The other signatories are Omarlin Kyndiah, president of the Shillong City Congress Committee and Joplin Shylla, president of the Meghalaya Mahila Congress Committee.
The letter said that during the last general meeting, several Congress block and district presidents urged Syiem and Lyngdoh to withdraw support from the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC).
It also said the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee supported their sentiment.
“We believe that the appropriate time to take this action has now arrived, especially with the Autonomous District Council elections likely to take place in the third week of February 2025,” the letter stated, while adding that the party must make it unequivocal that Congress is not aligned with either the NPP or the BJP.
“Failing to act decisively now risks damaging our credibility and prospects in the upcoming elections,” the letter said.
“We, therefore, request the AICC to issue directives to Deputy CEM, PN Syiem and MLA, RV Lyngdoh to immediately withdraw (support) from the NPP-Led EC. Should they fail to comply, appropriate disciplinary action must be taken against them,” the letter stated.
It pointed out that it is crucial to demonstrate the party’s unity and resolve to contest the elections from a strong and independent position. “We remain committed to working towards the success of the Congress in the upcoming elections and we believe that this step is essential to securing the trust and confidence of our supporters,” the letter added.

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NE’s ‘Lakshmis’ weaving dreams and cultivating heritage

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Women from diverse states of Northeast India take centre stage at ‘Ashtalakshmi 2024’, highlighting their...
MEGHALAYA

UDP draws attention to larger issues like Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday stressed that while political posturing is common during...
MEGHALAYA

Christmas sees shift from freshly cut pine trees to artificial options

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Shillong's cherished tradition of decorating natural pine trees during Christmas is undergoing a significant transformation....
NATIONAL

Protesting farmers scurry away from tear gas used by the police to drive them away from Shambhu border during their foot march towards...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

