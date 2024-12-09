CEM says party affiliations should not matter once elected

SHILLONG, Dec 8: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Sunday said party affiliations should not be above people’s interests once elected, while reacting to Congress’s likely withdrawal from the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) in the Council.

Calling it their “internal matter”, Syiem, however, expressed his personal opinion that party affiliations should cease to matter once an individual is elected. According to Syiem, candidates contest district council elections under party banners to provide voters with choices, but once elected, the focus should shift to serving the people.

“We should prioritise the interests of the people above party affiliations, especially when elected to a constitutional body like the district council,” he said.

Syiem noted that placing party allegiance above public service would not yield positive outcomes. Despite this, he acknowledged the good relationship shared with the Congress over the past one and a half years during their partnership in the Executive Committee.

“We have accomplished many significant initiatives for the benefit of the people of Khasi Hills, including legislating new Acts and securing the Governor’s assent for them,” Syiem said.

He highlighted that the Acts were designed to preserve age-old customary and traditional governance systems, including those of the Dorbar Shnong, Raids, and Himas, as well as to safeguard traditional practices and cultural heritage.

In response to a query, Syiem expressed confidence that his party would form the next Executive Committee after the upcoming district council elections. He also emphasised their openness to working with like-minded parties that prioritise the interests of the people.