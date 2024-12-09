NE’s ‘Lakshmis’ weaving dreams and cultivating heritage

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Women from diverse states of Northeast India take centre stage at ‘Ashtalakshmi 2024’, highlighting their unwavering dedication to preserving the region’s rich handloom and handicraft traditions from states such as Meghalaya. Despite personal and societal challenges, these women are crafting a future of empowerment, blending heritage with innovation. Through their intricate textiles and handmade creations, they not only honor their cultural roots but also pave the way for economic independence and progress, proving that tradition is a powerful catalyst for change.

Cecilia Wanlang (Meghalaya)

Meghalaya’s Cecilia Wanlang’s story is a powerful example of how craft and community can drive transformation. At 51, she overcame early hardships and isolation by joining a Self-Help Group (SHG), which provided both emotional and financial support. Through the SHG, Wanlang rediscovered the art of handloom weaving, a craft passed down through generations in her family.

She specialises in weaving with the popular Eri silk, a prized material in Meghalaya, known for its cultural significance. Ryndia, a traditional handwoven fabric made from Eri silk, holds deep meaning for the Khasi community. The intricate production process includes raising silkworms, sun-drying cocoons, degumming, hand-spinning, and natural dyeing. The fabric’s off-white, maroon, and mustard plaid design symbolises Khasi heritage. With exposure through platforms like Ashtalaskmi, Wanlang has expanded her craft, introducing new colours and techniques, while maintaining the cultural essence of Ryndia. Her work has become a source of income and empowerment for women in her community.

Through her efforts, 51-year-old Cecilia is preserving Meghalaya’s rich handloom traditions, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and ensuring the continued legacy of Eri silk for future generations.

Kongam Romicha (Manipur)

Hailing from Manipur, Kongam Romicha stands at the forefront of a movement to preserve and promote the rich handloom heritage of her community. Born into a world where handwoven textiles were not just a way of life but an art that embodied the spirit of her people, Romicha’s journey has been one of resilience and dedication. Despite facing personal and financial hardships, she devoted herself to mastering the craft, with a passion for ensuring that the intricate weaving techniques of her ancestors would not fade into obscurity.

In recognition of her tireless efforts, Kongam was awarded the National Merit Award in 2017-18 — a testament to her unwavering commitment to preserving the traditional artistry of Manipur’s textiles. A central focus of her work is the production of Wangkhei Phee, a GI-tagged textile of great cultural importance in Manipur. Made from high-quality cotton and natural dyes, this handwoven fabric is known for its vibrant colours and intricate patterns.

Traditionally worn by women during marriage ceremonies and festivals, Wangkhei Phee is a symbol of elegance and status. The delicate, see-through texture allows decorative jewelry to be seen through, adding to its beauty. Romicha’s dedication ensures that these traditional weaving techniques continue to thrive, keeping this cherished textile alive for future generations.

Sanchita Debnath (Tripura)

Through her passion for bamboo crafts, Sanchita Debnath in Tripura has become a symbol of empowerment for women from struggling communities.

After marrying, Sanchita became involved in her husband’s bamboo craft business. However, she quickly realised that her true calling was not just in crafting beautiful bamboo products but in helping others create livelihoods for themselves.

Determined to make a difference, Sanchita began training women in her community, teaching them the intricate skills of bamboo weaving. With her husband’s support and the help of a dedicated team of women, Sanchita has built a sustainable model that not only preserves the traditional craft but also creates economic opportunities where they once didn’t exist.

Every day, Sanchita works alongside 40 women, guiding them through the nuances of bamboo weaving and helping them perfect their craft. The bamboo crafts of Tripura are renowned for their elegance, durability, and intricate designs. From chairs, tables, and bags to hand fans and interior decor items, these products are not just highly valued locally, but also exported worldwide. Made from locally sourced bamboo, each piece reflects the rich cultural heritage of the region. Through her work, Sanchita is not only preserving the art of bamboo weaving but is also contributing to Tripura’s economy, uplifting women, and building a brighter future for her community.

Irene Chhangte (Mizoram)

At 46, Irene Chhangte of Mizoram carries forward her community’s legacy, collaborating with a group of women from her remote village. Since 2005, Irene has been dedicated to weaving, with the women in her group starting their day at 4 am, weaving for a few hours before tending to household duties. Despite being small, the group of 10-20 women creates textiles that reflect Mizoram’s cultural richness. They produce handwoven table runners, bags, and Mizo ‘puans’ (traditional attire) under Irene’s venture called ‘Weave Me More Dreams’.

Irene is passionate about reviving traditional Mizo handloom textiles while empowering artisans in Mizoram and the Northeast through fair wages, skill development, and market access. By blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs, she creates luxurious handwoven puans, apparel, tote bags, and home decor.

With government support, Irene’s efforts have gained recognition beyond her village, including opportunities to showcase their crafts in Delhi. This exposure has helped expand their market base and bring recognition to their intricate designs. For Irene, this journey is not just about livelihood — it is a mission to empower women and preserve the cultural heritage of Mizoram.

Together, these women are more than just artisans; they are pioneers of change. With creativity and resilience at their core, they embody how the preservation of cultural heritage can lead to new opportunities and growth. Their journeys serve as a powerful inspiration, not only to their communities but to the world, proving that the blend of tradition and entrepreneurship holds the key to empowerment and transformation.

It is pertinent to note that the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was celebrated from December 6 to 8, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, aiming to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing Northeast India’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive GI tagged products. The festival has been conceptualised as an annual event that will continue to honour the diversity and cultural richness of the Northeast, propelling the region towards further economic advancement.