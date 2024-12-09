UDP draws attention to larger issues like Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday stressed that while political posturing is common during the lead-up to the Autonomous District Council (ADC) polls, the larger issues concerning the Council, such as the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule, should not be sidelined.

Commenting on recent statements from various political parties, including the NPP, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said, “Political posturing is a common trend, but we must remain focused on what the district council stands for – protecting and safeguarding the rights of the indigenous people. To disregard the aspirations of the people undermines the very purpose and objectives of the Sixth Schedule.”

Mawthoh stressed that efforts toward amending the Sixth Schedule have been a collective endeavour involving all political parties, rather than the achievement of any single party.

“While different parties are preparing for the ADC polls, some are also attempting to score political points.

However, we must not lose sight of the critical issues at stake for the district council,” he said.

He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the UDP-led Executive Committee under MDC Titosstarwell Chyne in initiating significant steps to push for the proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule. Mawthoh urged political parties to prioritise the broader goals of the council over short-term electoral gains.