One attacked with machete in NGH

Tura, Dec 9: A youth from Kharkutta in North Garo Hills was on Sunday night attacked with a machete by his own cousin, leading to the victim sustaining head injuries.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9 PM when one, Saljrang G Momin (24) of Menadoba Village under Kharkutta PS was attacked by his cousin- Kujar Marak (29), of the same village.

The incident came to light after the victim himself approached the Kharkutta PS and filed a verbal complaint over the matter. The victim was sent for a medical examination to kharkutta phc where he received stitches.

Meanwhile, a 16 year old girl from Kharkuta has been reported missing.

The victim- Trenibika G Momin alias Chonbe, daughter of Bikash Areng was reported missing by his uncle Bokat G Momin. The young girl has been missing since December 7.