Monday, December 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VIP hit-and-run case: Forensic report awaited

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The police are awaiting the forensic report on the helmet of 30-year-old Hudderfield Rymbui, who was killed in an incident involving the police escort of Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh on November 15. The survivor, Daphisha Dkhar (30) from Madanrting, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the accident.
Forensic findings are crucial before the police can file a chargesheet in the case. The police have already recorded statements from the driver of the escort vehicle, the injured pillion rider, and other witnesses connected to the incident.
Earlier, the Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) called for an independent, time-bound investigation into the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The organization raised objections to the proposal of having the Meghalaya Police conduct the inquiry, citing potential bias as the accused are members of the same police force.
“The Meghalaya Police cannot conduct the inquiry because the murder accused belong to the same department,” TUR stated, while stressing on the need for an impartial investigation to ensure justice for Rymbui’s family.

NPP accepted defeat even before council polls: VPP
Christmas sees shift from freshly cut pine trees to artificial options
