Christmas sees shift from freshly cut pine trees to artificial options

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Shillong’s cherished tradition of decorating natural pine trees during Christmas is undergoing a significant transformation. To curb deforestation and promote environmental sustainability, the sale of freshly cut pine trees has been halted. Only families or institutions with their own pine trees continue to decorate them, while others have turned to artificial alternatives.

Father Richard Majaw reflected on the shift, saying, “It’s a difficult situation. We cannot encourage cutting trees for Christmas due to environmental impacts. However, promoting plastic alternatives poses its own challenges.”

The rise of artificial trees, often imported and made of non-biodegradable materials, has been steady. Households find them practical, reusable and cost-effective. Yet, the absence of fresh pine aroma and tactile joy of decorating a real tree has left some nostalgic.

“We bought an artificial tree two years ago for convenience,” said Larisa Warjri. “But it doesn’t feel the same. Having a real tree, despite the pine needles, was special.”

The balancing act between tradition and sustainability affects local tree sellers’ livelihoods. “Our family sold pine trees for generations,” said a Motphran vendor. “Now, we’ve stopped due to the ban. It’s good for forests, but it’s lost us seasonal earnings.”

Shopkeepers acknowledge the divide. “Artificial trees sell well because they last,” said a Khyndai Lad shopkeeper. “Some customers still ask about real trees. They miss the tradition.”

Some adapt without compromising their love for the season. Christina Kharkongor decorates a small pine sapling in her backyard. “It keeps the tradition alive without harming nature.”

Others see artificial trees as necessary. “We don’t have space for a real tree, and artificial ones are cleaner,” said Martin Nongrum. “I miss the fresh pine smell, but…”.

Father Majaw emphasised preserving both traditions and the environment. “The spirit of Christmas is about togetherness and its message, not just the tree. While traditions evolve, we must consider our ecological impact.”

A shopper aptly summarised, “Christmas is about hope and renewal. Whether a real tree, artificial or none, what matters most is its message to our lives.”