Even wealthy would envy the grandeur of ‘hypocrite’ Kejriwal, says BJP leader

New Delhi, Dec 10: The BJP on Tuesday intensified its attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row, releasing a video showcasing the luxurious features of his former official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road in Delhi.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva posted the video on X, claiming it reveals opulent upgrades made to Kejriwal’s residence, including high-end fittings, fixtures, and amenities. The BJP accused Kejriwal of indulging in extravagance at the expense of Delhi’s taxpayers, even as the capital struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP alleged that Kejriwal’s luxurious lifestyle is at odds with his public image of simplicity and humility that would even envy the wealthy. BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it “the biggest proof of Arvind Kejriwal’s hypocrisy,” citing a spa-like room and a Rs 50-lakh jacuzzi in the house.

“This is a man who roams around in loose shirts and slippers pretending to be poor, claiming he does not even own proper shoes. But when videos of his house surface, it shows such grandeur; now a spa-like room has emerged that would make even the wealthiest people feel embarrassed.”

“A spa room has been created at great expense, costing several crores of rupees. It features a luxurious jacuzzi worth Rs 50 lakhs. While they take advantage of the people of Delhi, they will enjoy relaxing in this jacuzzi. The room also includes a spa table and a private gym — truly amazing!” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal has a hobby of rich that has resulted in his exploitation of Delhi, while he portrays himself as a messiah of the poor,” he said in a social media post. He further accused Kejriwal of “building his Sheesh Mahal on the funeral pyres of people.”

“The poor people of Delhi were gasping for oxygen and searching for hospital beds, but he was busy creating a luxurious spa room for himself,” Sirsa alleged, referring to the time of the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, in the day, Sachdeva slammed Kejriwal for allegedly breaking promises he made early in his political career, including a vow not to take government benefits. Sachdeva, in his post, described the residence as a “7-star resort” built using public funds, detailing alleged expenses — Rs 1.9 crore for marble, granite, and lighting; Rs 1.5 crore for installation and civil work; and Rs 35 lakh for gym, spa, and sauna equipment, amounting to a total of Rs 3.75 crore.

“We have been telling you the truth about the glass palace of indulgence of the person who calls himself a common man, Arvind Kejriwal. Today, we will show it to you,” Sachdeva wrote, adding that the money spent could have been used to benefit ordinary Delhiites. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also weighed in, posting a video on X.

“Curtains, marble from Vietnam, fittings worth crores, and a Rs 150-crore Sheesh Mahal — this is Sultan Kejriwal. In this gym, sauna, and jacuzzi worth crores, the rights of countless poor people have been trampled,” he said. The BJP claimed that the video has exposed Kejriwal’s double standards, urging the public to question his claims of being a “common man.” Meanwhile, the AAP has yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

