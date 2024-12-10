Tuesday, December 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

South Korean ex-defence chief issued order to prevent lawmakers from gathering at National Assembly

Seoul, Dec 10:  Former Defence Minister of South Korea, Kim Yong-hyun issued an order to prevent 150 lawmakers from gathering at the National Assembly on the night of last week’s martial law declaration, a military commander said on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, claimed at a parliamentary session that he did not follow Kim’s order and explained it to troops dispatched to the scene last Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kwak is among military commanders involved in martial law operations who have been under investigation by the prosecution over their role in the decree enforcement. “An order calling for the number of lawmakers at the National Assembly Hall to be limited to between 100 and 150 had been issued as I received it through a secret phone,” Kwak said at an emergency session of the parliamentary defence committee.

Kwak insisted that he did not order troops at the scene to use blank ammunition and taser guns but said such details were mistakenly shared with military units due to an internal broadcasting glitch. Yoon declared martial law in a surprise announcement late Tuesday and rescinded it hours after its imposition after the opposition-controlled National Assembly unanimously voted to reject it.

A day earlier, the head of a special forces unit involved in martial law enforcement, told reporters that Kwak had asked him whether he could deter some 150 lawmakers from entering the National Assembly. Col. Kim Hyun-tae, head of the 707th Special Mission Group, said Kwak’s remarks appeared to reflect concern over the National Assembly convening a session to pass a motion to demand Yoon lift the decree.

He also said the order regarding the lawmakers appeared to have been issued by former Minister Kim, noting that his unit was first ordered to quickly secure and seal off the parliament building.

IANS

